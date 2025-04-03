These Are the 11 Most ‘Texas’ Items at the Valero Texas Open
SAN ANTONIO — The Valero Texas Open is always a fun time, and the merch center tends to get creative with the Texas-themed golf gear. This year is no exception. SI wandered into the shop and can now share the most over-the-top “Texas” items on sale this week.
Best Texas Merchandise at the 2025 Valero Texas Open
Golf Towel - $23
This towel is undeniably San Antonio, and also an homage to the event—since 2008 each winner has received a pair of hand-stitched boots. This towel isn't hand-stitched, but they seem to be a hot ticket.
T-Shirt - $36
One of the first things I did when we moved to San Antonio was learn which snakes are poisonous. And so I know that brown snakes with a red band are deadly. A yellow band is fine. Or do I have it backwards and the yellow band the poisonous one? Maybe no band means no problem. Excuse me while I ask ChatGPT.
Headcover - $42
San Antonio is known for one of the largest rodeos on the rodeo circuit, the Spurs take the longest road trip in the NBA each year to clear out for the calf-ropin'. I will admit I did not have “cowboy rides golf ball” on my bingo card when I entered the merch center.
Glass - $16
As you may have guessed, 210 is San Antonio’s area code. I still haven’t changed my cell phone number since 2001.
Sweatshirt - $115
There’s something very folksy and Texan about a good old-fashioned "howdy." If this were, say, 65% off the sticker price I would've rung the register.
Keychain - $15
The 16th hole here is nicknamed “the avocado” so no surprise to see it featured heavily in the merch shop, along with every Tex-Mex restaurant in town.
Hat - $40
A Texas license-plate themed hat at the Valero Texas Open is undeniably very Texas.
Christmas Ornament - $53
The first week of April is the most wonderful time of the year to think about the Masters. Christmas? A tad early for my taste. The ornaments are nice, though.
Bottle Opener - $10
No better way to crack open at Shiner Bock, brewed about an hour from here, than with a VTO-themed opener. I now own two of these.
Stuffed Bulls - $20
A solid addition to an office shelf, or a kid’s toy box.
Hoodie - $76
We end where we began, with another cowboy boots-themed item. Happy shopping, and we now return to our regular Valero Texas Open programming.