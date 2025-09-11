SI

13 Must-Have Layers For Fall Golf

Swing into fall with new gear for fluctuating weather conditions, from hoodies and vests to sweaters and light jackets.

Fall layer season is here.
Layering is all about functionality and adaptability so you can easily adjust throughout the round as temperatures and conditions change. Multiple thin layers can be warmer than a single thick one while still protecting you from the elements, and aren’t as bulky if you balance proportions following these simple guidelines:

  • Start with a base layer like a long or short-sleeve polo, or lightweight cotton blend turtleneck. These allow you to peel off any outer layers and still be comfortably dressed for play.
  • Add a mid layer with a V-neck or crewneck sweater, performance vest, hoodie or long sleeve quarter-zip. 
  • A top layer is the one you’ll take on and off the most. Make it light, functional and packable in your golf bag. Technical pieces that are lightweight, flexible but also have performance features like wind/water resistance are ideal for fall. 

Don’t forget the accessories—scarves, snoods, knit beanies, gloves—all intended to protect and keep you warm while being easy to carry.

Dunning

Dunning's Conner Thermolite Hoodie
Dunning Golf’s Connor Thermolite Hoodie Sweater combines the functionality a hood offers with the style and texture of a sweater. Its elevated style, soft technical comfort, fully fashioned raglan sleeves and contrast color detailing give this midweight layer a refined feel. It’s available in three colors, sizes S–XXL.

$248, dunningolf.com

Straight Down

Straight Down's Zephyr Hybrid vest.
Straight Down’s Zephyr Hybrid Vest is designed with the game in mind, pairing lightweight woven fabric with stretch knit panels for easy movement through every golf swing. Zippered hand pockets and a chest pocket keep balls, tees and markers secure, while the streamlined fit makes it an ideal layering piece over a polo on cool mornings. It comes in silver, sizes S–XXL. 

$118, straightdown.com

Vuori

The Sedona Cardigan by Vuori.
Vuori’s Sedona Cardigan is an elevated twist on classic sweats with a stretch French Terry fabric that’s sueded for ultimate comfort. This cozy-yet-versatile layer has a relaxed fit and four-way stretch making it super easy to wear for golf, post-workout errands and coffee runs. Available in two color choices, sizes XS–XXL. 

$124, vuoriclothing.com

FootJoy

TempoSeries Tech Quarter-Zip by FootJoy.
FootJoy’s TempoSeries Tech Quarter-Zip provides all day protection and comfort from changing temperatures and natural elements. This mid layer is made from woven, knit and mesh fabric mix for swing mobility, stretch woven on shoulders for durability and mesh back panel for breathability with a durable water-resistant finish. Available in four colors, sizes S–XXL.

$165, footjoy.com

Rhone

Mirage Anorak by Rhone.
Rhone’s Mirage Anorak is built for unexpected weather featuring UPF 50+, wind-proofing and a water-repellent finish. The relaxed-fit layer is made from Matte UltraLite fabric for featherlight coverage that holds up across conditions. Zippered details, a chin guard and an easy shape make the shell a convenient go-to. Available in seven color options, sizes XS–XL.

$158, rhone.com

Peter Millar

Solstice Hybrid Full-Zip Cardigan
Peter Millar’s Solstice Hybrid Full-Zip Cardigan is a quintessential looking fall layer. The lightweight, streamlined design features a wind-resistant performance front panel combined with a four-way stretch knit back and sleeves for sweater-like softness and mobility. It's finished with a two-way zip closure and two side-zip pockets. It comes in two colors, sizes S–XXL.

$200, petermillar.com

G/Fore

G/Fore Fleece Pullover
G/FORE’s Fleece Pullover for women is made with sherpa tech fabric that makes a cozy mid or top layer to maintain warmth during morning rounds, long flights or brisk walks. The quarter-zip has side pockets, four-way stretch, quick-drying fabric, and “Pray for Birdies” on the zip pull. It comes in Onyx black, sizes XS–XL. 

$225, gfore.com

Holderness & Bourne

Holderness & Bourne
Holderness & Bourne’s Sterling Vest is the epitome of a classic fall plaid look with modern performance. It pairs stretch brushed-twill tech fabric with the warmth of ultra-lightweight Thermore insulation and is finished with tech suede tonal accents, interior pocketing, premium zippers and rib-knit side panels for unrestricted range of motion. It comes in two colors, sizes S–XXL.

$295, holdernessandbourne.com

Lululemon

Lululemon
Lululemon’s Always Effortless Classic-Fit Jacket has a lining that’s so soft you’ll want to wear it no matter if the forecast is grey clouds or blue skies. The Glyde fabric is water-resistant and windproof while still being extremely lightweight and packable. The classic fit falls away from your body with room for layering. There’s also a zippered exterior pockets with hidden phone sleeve, cinchable hem, back vent and stowable hood. Ten colors available, sizes 0–14. 

$148, lululemon.com

Galvin Green

Galvin Green
Galvin Green’s Luke Windbreaker Jacket is referred to as a hoodie with benefits. The half-zip pullover offers protection from wind, light rain and cold. The fabric made from recycled polyester and bluesign-approved materials has stretch and is extremely breathable, making it versatile for most outdoor activities. It comes in three colors, sizes S–XXL.

$299, galvingreen.com

Macade

The Lite Knit Polo Sweater by Macade.
Macade’s Lite Knit Polo Sweater worn over a T-shirt or base layer is just what fall golf ordered. It’s plush, soft and effortlessly stylish. The flattering drape, boxy fit and dolman sleeves provide a relaxed look with a touch of refinement. Cotton/cashmere blend fabric with performance stretch gives it the flex for on-course performance. Available in two colors, sizes S–XL. 

$165, macadegolf.com

Greyson

Greyson
Greyson’s Tomahawk Cashmere Crewneck Sweater is ideal for cooler months with its 100% cashmere softness and lightweight breathable design offering all-day comfort. Crafted from luxury yarns, it offers a subtle stretch that’s great for layering or wearing on its own. The classic silhouette is finished with contrast tipping detail for that extra level of styling. It comes in 10 colors, sizes S–XXL. 

$360, greysonclothiers.com

Zero Restriction

Zero Restriction's Tyson Full-Zip hoodie.
Zero Restriction’s Tyson Full-Zip Hoodie is referred to as the hoodie that does it all. The full-zip design features a comfortable knit body and a breathable, water-repellent hood and yoke to keep you covered during outdoor activities. With a full-length, dual-direction zipper at the front, on-seam pockets and easy care, it’s a versatile piece that’s ready for anything. There are three color choices, sizes S–XXL. 

$235, zeroestriction.com


Janice Ferguson
JANICE FERGUSON

Janice Ferguson helped start/write the Apparel Wire for Golf Press Association—the first weekly e-pub devoted to golf fashion that ran for eight years. She has also written for Golfweek, USGA, AGM, Morning Read, and covers the diversity of golf brands at PGA Shows. While she admits struggling to lower her handicap, she is determined to look good trying. 

