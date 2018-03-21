Watch: Luke List Almost Beat Justin Thomas Without His Putter

Trying to come back from 3-down with four holes to go against the world's hottest player is a bold strategy indeed. 

By Daniel Rapaport
March 21, 2018

Justin Thomas is the hottest player on the planet—he has four wins in his last 14 events and has skyrocketed to No. 2 in the world. He is remarkably difficult to beat in any format, on any course, with a full set of clubs. 

In the opening round of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Luke List tried to topple Thomas, who beat him in a playoff a couple weeks ago at the Honda Classic, with a significant handicap: he was putting with a sand wedge for more than half the round.

List bent his putter after slamming it on his bag after the seventh hole. Since the putter was disfigured not in the course of play (slamming it, etc.), it is illegal to use. So it would appear that List had no choice. 

List was 3-down with four holes when he dropped a putt from the fringe on 15.

On the next hole, he pulled out the wedge to brush in a three-footer for birdie at the 16th.

After List made another three-footer to halve the hole at 17, he couldn't knock in a 12-footer on 18 and conceded to Thomas. 

Well, that was fun while it lasted. 

