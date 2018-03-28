Who Won The Masters Last Year?

The Masters begins on April 5 at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

This will be one of the most anticipated Masters in quite a while, mainly due to the presence of one specific golfer: Tiger Woods. Woods will make make his first Masters start since 2015, when he tied for 17th, and will be going for his fifth green jacket.

Last year's tournament saw Spain's Sergio Garcia capture his first major championship title and shed the proverbial "best player without a major" title. Garcia fired a three-under 69 in the final round to secure a spot in a playoff against England's Justin Rose, a playoff Garcia won with a birdie on the first hole.

For his victory, Garcia earned $1.98 million and, of course, the priceless green jacket.

Here is a list of recent winners of The Masters:

2017: Sergio Garcia (-9)

2016: Danny Willett (-5)

2015: Jordan Spieth (-18)

2014: Bubba Watson (-8)

2013: Adam Scott (-9)

2012: Bubba Watson (-10)

2011: Charl Schwartzel (-14)

2010: Phil Mickelson (-16)

2009: Angel Cabrera (-12)

2008: Trevor Immelman (-3)