Tiger Woods hasn't played in the Masters since 2015, but his expectations at the season's first major haven't changed since his prime.

“I’m just there to win,” Woods said in a blog post on his website.

Woods has played in just five PGA Tour events since taking a year off to have spinal fusion surgery, but his recent play has led oddsmakers to establish him as one of the favorites at Augusta.

After a tepid start to the season that included a t-23 at the Farmers Insurance Open and a missed cut at the Genesis Open, Tiger kicked it into gear on the Florida swing. He posted a 12th-place finish at the Honda Classic before finishing t-2nd at the Valspar and t-5th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.

In the blog post, Tiger also touched upon how lucky he feels to be healthy enough to play again. He told ESPN last week that he needed to be helped out of bed for 4-6 months and felt debilitated by crippling back pain.

“I got a second chance on life,” he said. “I am a walking miracle.”

Woods, who will make his 21st start at Augusta come Thursday, has won the Masters four times but last one a green jacket in 2005. He does have seven top-6 finishes in nine starts since that last triumph.

“I’m just really looking forward to playing,” said Woods. “It’s the best run tournament in the world. The golf course, the patrons, the entire atmosphere. It’s a golfer’s heaven.”