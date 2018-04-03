Phil Mickelson Wore a Button-Down Shirt for His Practice Round With Tiger

A bold look, to say the least. 

By Dan Gartland
April 03, 2018

One of the most common knocks you hear against golf is that it can’t possibly be a sport because the players are wearing khakis. Phil Mickelson’s outfit for Tuesday’s practice round at Augusta with Tiger Woods isn’t going to help that perception. 

Andrew Redington

That’s just a dress shirt. That’s what you wear when eating lunch in the clubhouse after your round, not when you’re doing physical activity.

Before I worked here, I spent eight years as a caddie at a country club—that’s twice as long as I’ve been a professional sportswriter—and never in my life have I seen someone wear a long-sleeved button-down shirt on the golf course. 

Luckily, I don’t see this catching on as the hot new trend in golf apparel. 

