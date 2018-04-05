Louis Oosthuizen's putt on 16 is the best you'll see from the first day of the Masters on Thursday.

Oosthuizen dropped the sharp breaking 30-footer for birdie on No. 16, which is a par-3.

"There's something special about Louis Oosthuizen on 16."@Louis57TM birdies No. 16 with this sharp-breaking 30-foot putt. #themasters pic.twitter.com/Q443WgiCUl — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 5, 2018

The 16th hole is a good spot for Oosthuizen who hit a hole-in-one back in 2016.

The craziest hole-in-one we can remember. https://t.co/cNGJhZo07M — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 3, 2018

He now sits in 11th with to -2 though 16.

Jordan Spieth sits atop the leaderboard