Watch: Louis Oosthuizen Drops 30-Foot Breaking Birdie Putt

Louis Oosthuizen's putt on 16 is the best you'll see all day.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 05, 2018

Louis Oosthuizen's putt on 16 is the best you'll see from the first day of the Masters on Thursday.

Oosthuizen dropped the sharp breaking 30-footer for birdie on No. 16, which is a par-3. 

The 16th hole is a good spot for Oosthuizen who hit a hole-in-one back in 2016.

He now sits in 11th with to -2 though 16.

Jordan Spieth sits atop the leaderboard  Keep up with everything going on in the first round of the Masters here.

You May Like

More Golf

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now