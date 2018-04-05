The Masters has been home to some of golf's greatest moments since its creation.

From Tiger Woods' domination in 1997 to Sergio Garcia's first major win in 2017, Augusta has seen its fair share of drama.

But how did the world's most famous golf tournament receive its name?

The answer goes back to 1934, when the event was created.

Bobby Jones and Clifford Roberts, the founders of the event, originally named the tournament, The Augusta National Invitational Tournament. When Roberts proposed the name, The Masters, Jones objected, believing the name was too presumptuous. However, five years later, Jones relented and the name was officially changed. Beginning in 1940, the Masters was scheduled each year during the first full week in April.

This year, the competition begins on April 5 and ends on April 8, with the champion winning $11,000,000 in prize money.