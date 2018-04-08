American Patrick Reed has won the 2018 Masters by one stroke after he shot a final-round 71 to finish at -15 overall. Rickie Fowler finished second at -14 after a final-round 67, while Jordan Spieth shot 64 to finish third at -13.

After shooting 67 on Saturday, the 27-year-old Reed entered the final round with a three-shot lead over Rory McIlroy. Reed shot even-par on the front nine and one-under on the back, and managed to keep his nose in front of a stacked leaderboard that included some of the game's biggest stars.

After Fowler birdied the 18th, Reed came to the last knowing he needed a par for the title. His drive finished just short of a fairway bunker and his approach finished about 30 feet above the pin, leaving a very quick putt. He cozied his birdie effort up to about three feet past the hole then sank the par putt for the victory.

It is Reed's first major championship and sixth PGA Tour win.

Spaniard Jon Rahm shot 69 and finished fourth at -11 after he faltered over the last four holes.

McIlroy shot two-over 74 to finish tied for fifth at -9. He was aiming to complete the final leg of the career Grand Slam but missed a number of short putts and never really had a chance on the back nine.

A hometown favorite, Reed, who has emerged as a Ryder Cup hero for his fiery play, won two national titles at Augusta State.

Spieth's 64 tied a tournament record for the lowest final round score and his birdie binge created an electric atmosphere at Augusta National. The 2015 Masters champion and 2016 runner-up made a long birdie putt at 16 to get to -14 and looked like he might complete the biggest comeback in Masters history—he entered the round 9 behind Reed, and no player had ever come from more than 8 behind on Sunday to win. But a frustrating bogey at the last after a poor drive all but killed his chances.

Never flustered by Spieth and Fowler's pressure and the crowd roars their birdies caused, Reed made crucial birdies on 12 and 14 and converted that testy two-putt par on 18 to secure the green jacket.

Tiger Woods shot a three-under 69 to finish at +1 overall and in a tie for 32nd. Phil Mickelson finished one stroke further back at +2 after a final-round 67.

Doug Ghim, the runner-up at the 2017 U.S. Amateur Championship, took home Low Amateur honors after finishing at +8. The 21-year-old American is a senior at the University of Texas.

