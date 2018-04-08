Patrick Reed Wins Masters Without Club Sponsorship Deal

Patrick Reed is unlike his peers.

The 27-year-old captured his first major title at the 2018 Masters after shooting one-under on Sunday and 15-under for the tournament. But, unlike most major champions, Reed is without an equipment contract, choosing to employ a "mixed bag" of clubs for his tournaments. In 2017, Reed's 5-year partnership with Callaway ended and the American signed with Nike in January. However, Nike only sponsors Reed's apparel and he is yet to sign a new equipment agreement.

His driver, for example, is the Ping G400 LST, which he decided to test out at the Waste Management Phoenix Open earlier this year. His Artisan Golf 51- and 56-degree wedges are made at a Nike facility in Fort Worth by Mike Taylor, who has made wedges for Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, among others. And his Odyssey White Hot Pro #3 putter is a staple in his bag, as he has used the model for more than five years.

Here's a list of all of the equipment that was in Reed's Masters-winning bag:

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Driver: Ping G400 LST, 9.2 degrees

​3-wood: Nike VR Pro, 15 degrees

3-iron: Titleist 716 T-MB

4-iron: Callaway X Forged 13

5-PW-iron: Callaway MB1

Wedges: Artisan Golf (51, 56 degrees); Titleist Vokey SM5 (61 degrees)

Putter: Odyssey White Hot 3

Reed edged out Rickie Fowler, who finished second at -15 after a final-round 67, and Jordan Spieth, who shot 64 on Sunday to finish third at -13.

After Fowler birdied the 18th hole, Reed needed par to secure the title. A modest birdie effort provided Reed with a three-foot putt, which he calmly sank to win his first major championship and sixth PGA tour event.