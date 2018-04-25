NFL, NBA Players to Face Off in Ryder Cup-Style Competition

A number of NFL and NBA stars will participate in a one-day, Ryder Cup-like team competition that will pit basketball stars against their football counterparts, CAA and Turner Sports announced Wednesday.

"The Showdown", which will take place in late June at Mohegan Sun Golf Club in Connecticut, will be hosted by avid golfers Chris Paul and Aaron Rodgers. The event will benefit a charity of the winners' choice.

"I couldn't be more excited," Rodgers said. "While the NFL and NBA are home to many of the greatest athletes in the world, a golf course is an entirely different battlefield. I am extremely passionate about golf, and look forward to assembling a team of the NFL's top golfers to determine, once and for all, which league is truly top on the links."

Rodgers carries a 3.6 index and has participated in the American Century Celebrity Golf Tournament multiple times.

"Golf is a favorite sport of mine and I'm thrilled to be hosting this unique tournament where NBA and NFL athletes will trade the court and field for the green," said Paul. "Competitiveness is essential in our respective sports and I look forward to competing alongside and against the best athletes while raising money for charity."

It is not clear who will join Rodgers and Paul, nor is it clear what the format will be, but two names come to mind. Stephen Curry is a terrific player who shot 74-74 in a Web.com Tour event last August, while Tony Romo is a scratch player who has made U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying. Romo's PGA Tour debut did not go as planned, however, as he shot 77-82 at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in March.

Larry Fitzgerald could be another candidate for the NFL team, as the Cardinals wideout teamed up with Kevin Streelman to win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am by seven shots.

The tournament will not be broadcast live on TV—though coverage will be available in some form on Bleacher Report—but TNT will air an hour-long special on the event during its coverage of the PGA Championship in August.