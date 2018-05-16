Tiger Woods to Play the Memorial Tournament, Paired with Peyton Manning in Pro-Am

Tiger Woods has not played in the Memorial since he finished last in 2015.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 16, 2018

Tiger Woods will play in the Memorial Tournament May 28-June 3, the Memorial announced Wednesday.

Woods has not played in the tournament since 2015 when he finished last after shooting an 85 in the third round. 

Woods will be paired with former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning the pro-am on May 30.

Last weekend Woods finished tied for 11th in The Players Championship after shooting 11 under for the tournament. On Saturday, Woods put together his best round of the year with eight birdies and shot a 65.

Woods has shot below 70 before the weekend just twice so far this year, when he shot a 68 on a Friday at the Valspar Championship in March when he finished and the next Thursday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational when he had shot a 68. He finished tied for second and tied for fifth in those tournament, respectively. Those are his only top 10 finishes so far in 2018.

Woods won the tournament in 2012, 2009, 2001, 2000 and 1999.

