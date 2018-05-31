The Memorial Tournament gets underway Thursday, May 31 at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Ohio. After two weeks in Texas, this event is one of the sigantures of the Tour and is hosted by Jack Nicklaus at the course he designed.

Tiger Woods will play this week, and he's won the tournament a record five times. He'll play with Jason Dufner.

For a full breakdown on the tournament including field analysis, odds, predictions and course information, check here. You can find tee times for the tournament here.

Here's how to watch the aciton.

Thursday

TV: Golf Channel 2:30-6:30 p.m. ET

Live stream: Golf Channel, or featured group coverage all day on PGA Tour live ($5.99/month, $39.99/year)

Friday

TV: Golf Channel 2:30-6:30 p.m. ET

Live stream: Golf Channel, or featured group coverage all day on PGA Tour live ($5.99/month, $39.99/year)

Saturday

TV: Golf Channel 12:30-2:45 p.m. ET, CBS 3-6 p.m.

Live stream: Golf Channel, CBS Sports or featured group coverage all day on PGA Tour live ($5.99/month, $39.99/year)

Sunday

TV: Golf Channel Noon-2:15 p.m. ET, CBS 2:30-6 p.m.

Live stream: Golf Channel, CBS Sports or featured group coverage all day on PGA Tour live ($5.99/month, $39.99/year)