So you want to be the next Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson or live out your dreams by qualifying for the U.S. Open.

There are several ways to do it, but you must following the requirements of the United States Golf Association and pay any fees associated with entry.

The US Open Qualifying Process

Qualifying for the tournament is open to all professionals and any amateur with a handicap not exceeding 1.4. Players can qualifying locally at 112 host sites around the United States. Out of 8,537 who participated in the local qualifying this year, 500 advanced.

Of those 500, 74 out of the 156 who will tee it up at Shinnecock Hills made their way through sectional qualifying, which were held at 15 different sites around the world.

The rest of the field is comprised of players who qualified through exemptions. The final U.S. Open field is made of 156 players.

Exemptions

There are 15 different exemptions in which players can earn their way into the tournament. There are currently 78 exempt players.

• Winners of the U.S. Open for the last ten years

• Winner and runner-up from the 2017 U.S. Amateur, U.S. Junior Amateur, U.S. Mid-Ameateur and runner–up of the 2017 U.S. Amateur

• Winner of the 2017 Amateur Championship conducted by the R&A

• Winner of the 2017 Mark H. McCormack Medal for the top-ranked amateur golfer in the world

• Winners of each of Masters Tournament, Open Championship and PGA Championship for the last five years

• Winners of the last three Players Championships

• Winner of the 2018 Europen Tour BMW PGA Championship

• Winner of the 2017 U.S. Senior Open

• Top 10 finishers and ties from the 2017 U.S. Open

• The 30 golfers who qualified for the PGA Tour's season-ending Tour Championship

• The top 60 in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) as of May 21, 2018

• The top 60 in the OWGR as of June 11, 2018

• Special exemptions selected by the USGA