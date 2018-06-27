Tiger Woods is back in action this week at TPC Potomac in what will be the final Quicken Loans National played in the Washington, D.C. area, as this event is moving to Detroit starting next season.

Woods highlights a field lacking superstars—only one top-10 player in the world will compete (Rickie Fowler) and only three of the top 20 will be in action. The European Tour's Open de France boasts a stronger field, as the likes of Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and Tommy Fleetwood are teeing it up at Le Golf National, the same course that will host the Ryder Cup in September.

Woods is still looking for his first win since returning from a yearlong absence to have spinal fusion surgery. He has twice won this event, which he hosts and which benefits his Tiger Woods Foundation, but both those instances came when it was played at Congressional Country Club. He's playing with Marc Leishman and Bill Haas, and the group will tee off at 1:20 p.m. on Thursday and 8:20 a.m. on Friday.

Here's a full preivew, including course information, tournament history, tee times, odds and predictions. Here's how to watch.

Thursday

TV: Golf Channel 3-7 p.m. ET

Live stream: Golf Channel, or featured group coverage all day on PGA Tour live ($5.99/month, $39.99/year)

Friday

TV: Golf Channel 3-7 p.m. ET

Live stream: Golf Channel, or featured group coverage all day on PGA Tour live ($5.99/month, $39.99/year)

Saturday

TV: Golf Channel 1-2:45 p.m. ET, CBS 3-6 p.m.

Live stream: Golf Channel, CBS Sports or featured group coverage all day on PGA Tour live ($5.99/month, $39.99/year)

Sunday

TV: Golf Channel 1-2:45 p.m. ET, CBS 3-6 p.m.

Live stream: Golf Channel, CBS Sports or featured group coverage all day on PGA Tour live ($5.99/month, $39.99/year)