On a rainy Scottish day that saw Carnoustie play much softer than it did on Thursday, Zach Johnson and Kevin Kisner finished at six under par to share the 36-hole lead in the British Open.

Tommy Fleetwood, Xander Schauffele and Pat Perez are one shot back, while Rory McIlroy, Tony Finau, Matt Kuchar, Erik van Rooyen and Zander Lombard are sitting on four under.

Kisner, who led by himself at five-under after shooting 66 in an almost comically firm conditions on Thursday, was at eight under total when he stepped to the 18th tee on Friay. He over-drew his fairway wood into fescue down the left side, then compounded the error with a risky decision. Instead of laying up short of the burn, which famously cost Jean Van de Velde the 1999 British Open, Kisner tried to muscle an approach toward the green. His second shot did indeed find the burn, and ended up taking a double-bogey 6 for a one-under 71.

On the contrary, Johnson, who won the British Open in 2015 at St. Andrews, birdied the 18th to shoot 69.

Taking advantage of gettable scoring conditions in the morning wave, Fleetwood posted a six-under 65 for the lowest round of the championship. It is his Fleetwood's third round of 66 or better in his last five rounds at majors; he shot 63 at last month's U.S. Open to finish solo second, one shot behind Brooks Koepka.

McIlroy, who won the 2014 British Open, shot two-under 69 for the second consecutive day.

Defending champion and Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler are both at three under par for the tournament. Spieth shot a four-under 67 after he stumbled down the stretch on Thursday en route to a 72. Fowler posted two-under 69 on Friday.

Both Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson finished at even par and both will play the weekend. Woods, who was two over for the day through 3 holes, missed a six-foot putt for birdie on 18 that would have see him get to one under for the the tournament. He posted an even-par 71 for the second straight day as he stuck to his conservative game plan, hitting mostly irons off tees and often leaving himself over 200 yards into par 4s. Mickelson shot 69 in a round that featured five birdies, one bogey and a double. He birdied three of his first five holes before a momentum-killing 7 on the par-5 6th.

It is just the third time Woods has made the cut in his last eight major starts, and the first major cut he's made outside the Masters since the 2014 PGA Championship.

The world's top two ranked players are among those whose Opens ended today by missing the cut, which was three-over. Dustin Johnson, who put himself behind the 8-ball by shooting five-over 76 on Thursday, was two under for his round and on the cut line coming to 17, but he finished with a bogey and then a double-bogey. Before this week, Johnson hadn't finished worse than T-17 in a stroke-play event since last September.

Thomas put himself in a good spot after Thursday by shooting two under, but he struggled early on Friday and ended up shooting a six-over 77. He missed the cut by a single stroke.

World No. 3 Justin Rose had to birdie the 18th to make the cut. Had he missed it, it would have been just the second time since the inception of the world rankings in 1986 that the world's top three players missed the cut in a major. The only other top-10 player to miss the cut was No. 5 Jon Rahm, who shot 78 after opening with 69.