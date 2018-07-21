Jordan Spieth had an interesting morning before teeing off for round three at The Open, when a trip to the barber didn't go as planned.

Spieth shared the story of his barber shop visit at a press conference, after finishing his round on Saturday. The golfer wandered into a random barber shop in Carnoustie and asked for a haircut because his hair "had gotten a little long."

However, the cut wasn't quite what Spieth was expecting.

"[The barber] went a little high and tight. It was intended to be what I normally get but instead he went a little shorter," Spieth said. "[It's] a very British haircut. Shaved on the sides, a little longer on top. But it is what it is."

The golfer took off his hat to show reporters how the new cut looked. The room chuckled as Spieth told them about his barber shop misadventure.

You won't believe @JordanSpieth's morning in Carnoustie - and we aren't talking about the course 👇 😂 Sound on 🔊 pic.twitter.com/dFIdmSYUp3 — The Open (@TheOpen) July 21, 2018

Spieth said the cut cost £9 but he paid £20 with tip. When asked by a reporter if the barber recognized him, Spieth said no.

After an interesting morning, Spieth had an excellent day on the course. He shot 65 and finished tied in first place with Kevin Kisner and Xander Schauffele at nine under.

Perhaps Spieth just wanted his hair trimmed in case he ends up posing with the Claret Jug on Sunday?