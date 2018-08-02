Sweet home, Firestone.

Tiger Woods is back in action this week at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, a tournament he's won a record eight times. It's Woods' first start at Firestone Country Club since 2014, when he withdrew from the tournament due to injury during the final round.

Woods qualified (barely) for this tournament by way of his T-6 finish at the British Open, which helped him get to world No. 50 and thus recieve an exemption into this limited field.

He is playing the first two rounds alongside Jason Day.

Follow along all day as we track Woods' progress.

Hole 16, Par 5 - Birdie, -2 for day

Tiger went driver off this comically long par 5—roughly 660 yards—and hit (for him) the ultra-rare draw. It caught the right side of the fairway then caught a slope, running out to 330 yards. He still had more than 300 into the green, so he laid up to 94 yards. His third shot almost dunked into the hole but spun back to about 10 feet below the hole.

The birdie putt found the bottom. Two under through seven, absolutely cruising. Swing looks great, and he looks completely into the flow of the round.

Hole 15, Par 3 - Par, -1 for day

Six greens in a row, all of which came as the result of good iron swings. This one was an aggressive long iron to the 225-yard 15th, a draw that was overdone just a hair but kicked off a bunker and rolled out to 15 feet. He thought his birdie putt would break right, toward the front of the green, but it stayed really straight and didn't catch the hole. A misread.

He's cruising along nicely, but he'll want to make a birdie on the par-6 16th. He's simply hitting it too well to be just one under for the round.

Hole 14, Par 4 - Par, -1 for day

Another stress-free par. Tiger went with 3-wood and found the fairway yet again, but he left himself over 200 yards by going a bit conserative. (Day went with driver). He hit a high cut from the fairway that he loved—he twirled the club—but it just barely cleared the front bunker and finished 32 feet short of the hole.

His birdie effort climbed over a ridge and started breaking hard left-to-right, but it needed another couple rotations to fall in. A tap-in par and he's off to the difficult par-3 15th.

Side note: How about this pace of play?! Woods and Day, the latter of whom does not set any speed records, have played five holes in an hour. This twosome thing...I can get used to this.

Hole 13, Par 4 - Par, -1 for day

First poor swing of the day came on the 13th tee, as Tiger got under a driver and blocked it into the right trees. He got a members' bounce—when you win somewhere eight times, I think you get honorary membership—back into the center of the fairway but was some 50 yards behind Jason Day, who found the fairway more conventionally.

Tiger pounded a high 7-iron from 202 yards and hit one right on line, about 25 feet short of the flag. His birdie effort never had a chance but was perfect for speed, leading to a tap-in par.

Hole 12, Par 3 - Par, -1 for day

Tiger played to the fat part of the green on the 185-yard 12th and hit a good one that prompted Jason Day to mutter "good swing there, mate" in his buttery Australian accent. The 30-foot birdie effort was a bit of a misread and raced by on the left, leaving four feet for par. No issues with that one. Onward.

Hole 11, Par 4 - Birdie, -1 for day

It's early, but man does Tiger's swing look good. Another twirler with the 3-wood, then another absolutely perfect approach with a punch 9-iron. The approach almost landed long in the rough past a back pin, but it caught the back fringe and moseyed down to about four feet above the hole. Luckily for Tiger, Jason Day's approach finished on the same line just a foot further out, and Tiger got a front-row view as Day poured it right in the heart for birdie. Tiger did the same.

An ideal start—four perfect swings and an early birdie to get into the red. The quest for nine is off to a solid start.

Hole 10, Par 4 - Par, E for day

Tiger—who is wearing a blue shirt and gray pants, for those interested in that sort of stuff—went with 3-wood off the first tee and hit a beautiful slight-fade right into the middle of the fairway. That left 124 yards to a front-right pin, and he hit a knockdown wedge that spun back to about eight feet short of the hole. His right-to-lef birdie effort lacked proper pace and missed, barely grazing the left-side lip.

He'd certainly have liked to knock that in and get into red numbers quickly, but those were two very solid swings to start his day. Can't ever be too upset with a tap-in par on an opening-hole Par 4.