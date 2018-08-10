It's hard to faze Dustin Johnson. The laconic, lowkey South Carolinian is about as chill as they come. Even when he's competing at a major championship.

The world's top-ranked player was about to tee off on the par-3 3rd at the PGA Championship at Bellerive when a ball nearly hit him. Since no one yelled "FORE," Johnson assumed it was a flash from a camera. But replayed showed that it was quite clearly a golf ball. It would appear that a fan, perhaps sufficiently inebriated on a Friday morning, was the culprit.

DJ didn't even flinch before sticking it to 11 feet. He then brushed in the birdie.

You don't see this every day...



What a guy.