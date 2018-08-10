Watch: Ball Nearly Hits Dustin Johnson on Teebox, He Still Makes Birdie

It appears a fan threw a ball at DJ while he was teeing off the par-3 3rd hole at the PGA at Bellerive. He still made birdie. 

By Daniel Rapaport
August 10, 2018

It's hard to faze Dustin Johnson. The laconic, lowkey South Carolinian is about as chill as they come. Even when he's competing at a major championship. 

The world's top-ranked player was about to tee off on the par-3 3rd at the PGA Championship at Bellerive when a ball nearly hit him. Since no one yelled "FORE," Johnson assumed it was a flash from a camera. But replayed showed that it was quite clearly a golf ball. It would appear that a fan, perhaps sufficiently inebriated on a Friday morning, was the culprit. 

DJ didn't even flinch before sticking it to 11 feet. He then brushed in the birdie. 

What a guy. 

You May Like

More Golf

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)