It appears a fan threw a ball at DJ while he was teeing off the par-3 3rd hole at the PGA at Bellerive. He still made birdie.
It's hard to faze Dustin Johnson. The laconic, lowkey South Carolinian is about as chill as they come. Even when he's competing at a major championship.
The world's top-ranked player was about to tee off on the par-3 3rd at the PGA Championship at Bellerive when a ball nearly hit him. Since no one yelled "FORE," Johnson assumed it was a flash from a camera. But replayed showed that it was quite clearly a golf ball. It would appear that a fan, perhaps sufficiently inebriated on a Friday morning, was the culprit.
DJ didn't even flinch before sticking it to 11 feet. He then brushed in the birdie.
You don't see this every day...— PGA of America (@PGA) August 10, 2018
A ball lands during @DJohnsonPGA's backswing, and he still birdies the hole 😳👏 #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/CJCXoZXUNH
What a guy.