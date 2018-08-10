Tiger Woods is looking to improve on a first-round 70 and climb up the leaderboard of the PGA Championship at Bellerive.

Follow along with us as we update his progress, including highlights and analysis, throughout the day.

Hole 7, Par 4 - Par, -3 for day, -3 for tournament

A bit of an unforced error on one of the more benign par 4s at Bellerive, as Tiger found a right fairway bunker with a 3-iron. From 130 yards, he hit a punch that was right on line but once again came up short. That left another straightforward pitch and it was clear he had no other plans but to make it—his effort hit the hole but was too frisky and ran out to three feet. No issues with the par putt.

Hole 6, Par 3 - Par, -3 for day, -3 for tournament

Huge, huge momentum-preserving save. Tiger tried to cut a long iron into the 217-yard par 3 but tugged it, finding the greenside bunker left of the green. He was a bit shortsided and opted for a high, soft bunker shot that landed about a yard short of the green and didn't tumble forward, leaving a downhill putt from 15 feet for par. His effort caught the left lip and fell in for a par that will feel much, much better than that.

"A 3 that feels like a 2." 🐅



Couldn't have said it any better, @TurnerSportsEJ. #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/EuDCF0WAXB — PGA of America (@PGA) August 10, 2018

Hole 5, Par 4 - Birdie, -3 for day, -3 for tournament

Tiger's ball striking looks much steadier early, as he pounded a driver down the center then flew a 9-iron directly over the flag to about 10 feet. Another confident stroke saw this one fall dead-center, and Woods officially has some momentum for the first time all week.

Hole 4, Par 4 - Par, -2 for day, -2 for tournament

First poor swing of the day on this meaty, 521-yard par 4. Tiger tried to hit a draw with the big stick—something he's struggled with all year—and pushed it out right. He found a solid lie in some trampled-down grass but still had about 220 to the green, and he struck a long-iron beautifully. It was flying right at the flag but landed just short of the green and didn't pitch forward, finishing just short of the putting surface. Instead of putting it and risking a bounce, he opted to chip it and thought he'd made it. In fact, he was already mid-fist pump when it caught the left lip.

So close to a Tiger fist pump... 🐅#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/SvRGQYq1mX — PGA of America (@PGA) August 10, 2018

Hole 3, Par 3 - Birdie, -2 for day, -2 for tournament

Tiger electrified an absolutely massive crowd at the short par-3 3rd by throwing an absolute dart in there, a pitching wedge that landed just left of the flag then spun back to about five feet. I mean, the people went absolutely nuts. Dead-center with the birdie putt and Tiger has a pep in his step that he lacked yesterday.

Hole 2, Par 4 - Birdie, -1 for day, -1 for tournament

Another driving iron into the middle of the fairway, and this approach was much better than the one at 1—right on line, about 14 feet below the hole. The stroke on the birdie putt was a confident one, and he rammed it right in the center of the cup. Into red numbers for the first time in the tournament.

Can Tiger make a move? He birdies 2 to move into red figures for the first time all weekpic.twitter.com/NUcUxdRwar — SI Golf (@SI_Golf) August 10, 2018

Hole 1, Par 4 - Par, E for day, E for tournament

A much better start for Tiger, who played the first two holes in three over on Thursday. Woods found the middle of the fairway with a driving iron but pushed his approach a bit, failing to place the 9-iron into a bowl where the cup is. That left a downhill birdie effort that he left a few feet short. While he had a chance to put one close there with a scoring club in his hand, a stress-free par is never a bad way to start a round.