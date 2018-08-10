Tiger Woods, Three Under, Has Round Cut Short After Seven Holes

Tiger Woods was playing beautifully when play was stopped due to inclement weather on Friday.

By Daniel Rapaport
August 10, 2018

Tiger Woods was on the par-5 8th hole, in good position to pick up his fourth birdie of the day, when a dreaded sound rang around Bellerive. 

It was the horn that announces a weather delay, and it came at the worst of times for the 14-time major champion. After opening the PGA Championship with an even-par 70, Woods was three under through seven holes when he was forced back into the clubhouse by a not-insignificant thunderstorm. He was in a tie for 23rd, seven shots behind Gary Woodland's PGA 36-hole record 10-under total, when he walked off the course. 

Tournament organizers kept providing periodic updates, holding out hope that the second round could be completed Friday, before coming to their senses and calling it a day at 5:30 p.m. local time. 

Golf
As Bounce-Back 70 at PGA Shows, Tiger Woods Refuses to Fade Away

That means Woods, and playing partners Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy, will play the remaining 10 and a half holes beginning at 7 a.m. local time. If the weather holds up, Woods will play 28 holes tomorrow, which will certainly test the durability of his four-time surgically repaired back. However, he perhaps caught a small break by not having to come back to the course on Friday—Woods has spoken about the difficulty presented by stopping-and-starting; it can be difficult to loosen his back again after stopping play for an extended period of time. 

His first shot of the day will be a wedge into the 8th, a hole he could possibly have reached in two had he not driven it in the left rough. 

On Thursday, Woods got off to about the worst start possible. He bogeyed 10, his first hole of the day, before inexplicably finding the water on 11 en route to a double-bogey 6. In typical Woods fashion, he buckled down from there and played his final 16 holes in three under to salvage a 70, a respectable score but one that saw him finish in the middle of the pack on a day ripe for scoring. 

Scoring conditions were even more ideal on Saturday, and Charl Schwartzel and Brooks Koepka both took advantage by firing 63's in the early wave, both tying the PGA's single-round scoring record. Woods absolutely had to get off to a good start to have a realistic chance of playing himself back into the tournament. 

He did just that, birdieing 2, 3, and 5 and displaying far more control over his ball than in the early portion of Thursday's round. 

Woods thought he had chipped in for birdie at 4 and was mid-fist pump motion when it caught the left lip and refused to fall. 

And so the quest for major No. 15 will resume early Saturday morning. It will be interesting to see whether the crowds following this supergroup—which, to this point, have been comically large—will make it out to the course at the crack of dawn on a Saturday. 

Don't be surprised if they do. Tiger Woods at a major is always a can't-miss show. Tomorrow it starts early. 

You May Like

More Golf

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)