Two of the biggest names in golf will square off on Thanksgiving weekend when "The Match" takes place between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.

The exhibition match at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas was confirmed by Woods on Wednesday in a Tweet. The event nearly took place on July 3 in Las Vegas, according to GOLF.com's Alan Shipnuck, but the two sides could not finalize details in time.

Mickleson seemed to indicate that the one-on-one, winner-take-all weekend will be worth a purse of $9 million.

I bet you think this is the easiest $9M you will ever make😂 — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) August 22, 2018

The Twitter annoucement coincided with Mickelson's debut on the social media platform.

Mickelson and Woods are both playing in this week's Northern Trust, where Woods starts out at No. 20 of the 125 players to qualify.

The two players, who have combined to win 19 majors and spent years perched atop the world rankings, have a historied rivalry that has softened throughout their careers. With both golfers in the middle of unexpectedly resurgent seasons, the match will be must-see television.