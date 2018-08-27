Donald Trump Praises Tiger Woods after His 'Respect the Office' Comments

Tiger Woods received support from President Trump following comments at the Northern Trust

By Michael Shapiro
August 27, 2018

President Donald Trump tweeted and praised Tiger Woods following the golfer's comments at the Northern Trust on Sunday.

Woods was asked about his relationship with Trump following the final round of the Northern Trust in Paramus, N.J.

"Well, I've known Donald for a number of years," Woods said. "We’ve played golf together. We’ve had dinner together. I’ve known him pre-presidency and obviously during his presidency."

Trump responded on Monday morning.

"The Fake News Media worked hard to get Tiger Woods to say something that he didn’t want to say," Trump tweeted. "Tiger wouldn’t play the game - he is very smart. More importantly, he is playing great golf again!"

Trump is the fourth president to play with Woods. The pair have played twice since Trump's election with their most recent play together on Thanksgiving in 2017. 

Woods was asked for additional commentary on his friendly relationship with Trump.

“He’s the President of the United States," Woods responded. "You have to respect the office. No matter who is in the office, you may like, dislike personality or the politics, but we all must respect the office.”

The 14-time major champion shot four-under at Northern Trust and finished tied for 40th. Bryson DeChambeau won the event at eighteen-under. 

You May Like

More Golf

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)