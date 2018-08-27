President Donald Trump tweeted and praised Tiger Woods following the golfer's comments at the Northern Trust on Sunday.

Woods was asked about his relationship with Trump following the final round of the Northern Trust in Paramus, N.J.

"Well, I've known Donald for a number of years," Woods said. "We’ve played golf together. We’ve had dinner together. I’ve known him pre-presidency and obviously during his presidency."

Trump responded on Monday morning.

"The Fake News Media worked hard to get Tiger Woods to say something that he didn’t want to say," Trump tweeted. "Tiger wouldn’t play the game - he is very smart. More importantly, he is playing great golf again!"

Trump is the fourth president to play with Woods. The pair have played twice since Trump's election with their most recent play together on Thanksgiving in 2017.

Woods was asked for additional commentary on his friendly relationship with Trump.

“He’s the President of the United States," Woods responded. "You have to respect the office. No matter who is in the office, you may like, dislike personality or the politics, but we all must respect the office.”

The 14-time major champion shot four-under at Northern Trust and finished tied for 40th. Bryson DeChambeau won the event at eighteen-under.