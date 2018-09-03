On the par-5 18th hole at TPC Boston, in the final round of the Dell Technologies Championship, Tiger Woods nipped his third shot perfectly. From 81 yards he hit a low checking wedge that took one bounce and checked up, finishing perfectly pin high and under eight feet from the hole.

His birdie effort caught the left lip and wouldn't fall. It was indicative of another frustrating weekend on the greens that guaranteed Woods's quest for his first win on the PGA Tour since 2013 would continue.

Woods finished the second FedEx Cup event with an even-par 71 after he played the final five holes in three over par, including a double bogey at the par-3 16th after hitting his tee shot into a water hazard. Woods was in a tie for 23rd when he finished his round and was projected to move down a few spots from the 25th position he occupied in the FedEx Cup standings coming into the week.

Interestingly enough, and despite showing a newfound openness with the media even after poor rounds, Woods declined all interview requests after his round.

Woods has qualified for next week's BMW Championship at Aronimink Golf Club outside Philadelphia, which will feature the top 70 in the standings, but he is not guaranteed to make it to the year-end Tour Championship. Woods must be in the top 30 after the BMW is he is to qualify for East Lake for the first time since 2013.

After struggling with his putting at last week's Northern Trust, Woods switched from a Taylormade mallet-style putter to a new Taylormade blade prototype that resembles the Scotty Cameron he used to win each of his 14 major championships. The early signs were positive, as Woods gained more than three shots putting on the field over the first two days, but he dropped nearly a full shot on Sunday and 1.34 shots on the greens on Monday.

It did briefly seem on Monday like Woods could rack up another top-10 finish and putt some pressure on the leaders. He started the day with two birdies in his first four holes and appeared ready to deliver a Sunday charge. After he birdied the par-3 11th, Woods was 10 under and just three back of the lead but could not hole a putt when he needed to most on the back nine. In total, Woods hit 15 greens but missed four birdie efforts inside 15 feet.

Despite two so-so weeks to start the FedEx Cup playoffs, Woods is widely expected to be named when Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk makes three of his four captain's picks on Tuesday.