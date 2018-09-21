LIVE: Tiger Woods Plays Round Two at Tour Championship

Tiger held a share of the lead after a five-uder 65 at East Lake on Thursday. Can he follow that up with another low one at the FedEx Cup playoff finale?

September 21, 2018

For the second straight tournament, Tiger Woods enters the second round with a share of the lead. 

Woods and Rickie Fowler fired matching 65s to grab the early advantage at the Tour Championship, the final event of the FedEx Cup playoffs and 2017-18 PGA Tour season. 

Woods entered the week ranked 20th in the Cup standings and will need significant help if he is to win his third FedEx Cup, but he's in great position to contend for his 80th PGA Tour victory and first since 2013. 

Follow along for hole-by-hole updates on Woods' round all day. 

