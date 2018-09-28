Jordan Spieth had a less-than-stellar season, particularly on the greens. Early in the Ryder Cup, it's a different story.
Jordan Spieth had a less-than-stellar year, posting his first-winless season since he's been on Tour and struggling with his putting.
Early on in the Ryder Cup, it's a been a different story entirely.
Playing alongside longtime buddy Justin Thomas, Spieth birdied five of his first seven holes to carry his team to a 3-up lead.
It started on his very first hole, where he almost jarred a wedge en route to an opening birdie.
On the 4th, he holed about a 20 footer for par to halve the hole.
He would pour another 20-plus footer right in the center for a winning birdie on 5.
Things got really ridiculous at 9, where he holed a chip for a 3-up lead. Understandably, he and Thomas were pumped.
Thomas and Spieth used Spieth's score on the first seven holes. Having him putting like this, with this much confidence, would be huge for the U.S. going forward.