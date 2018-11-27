The 2018 season-ending stretch was at times too much for Tiger Woods to handle, the renowned golfer admitted on Tuesday.

During a news conference in advance of the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Club, Woods said the schedule at the end of the year forced him to through a period of fatigue and exhaustion.

"I was not physically prepared to play that much golf at the end of the year,'' Woods said, according to ESPN's Bob Harig. "It's one of those years; it's never been this hot. At every single tournament, it was just stifling. Starting out in D.C., then you go to Akron, even the PGA was hot for all the days. New York, Boston. It was in the mid-90s at East Lake. It was just hot. It was hard for me to maintain my strength and my weight through all of that. I was exhausted by the time I got to the Ryder Cup. I was worn out mentally, physically, emotionally."

Woods held off Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose at September's Tour Championship for his 80th PGA Tour title and his first win in five years. A week later, however, Woods went 0–4 in Team USA's Ryder Cup loss. Woods ended up playing seven of nine weeks through the Ryder Cup starting with the WGC-Bridgestone Inivtational.

"I took a significant break after the Ryder Cup, got away from it for a bit," Woods said. "My training sessions have been good. I've been getting a little bit stronger. My core and my legs are definitely stronger than they have been, which is a positive. Now I get started working on my game and getting that organized heading into next year. Haven't really spent a lot of time doing that. I've been working more on getting my body ready to handle the rigors of long practice sessions again and getting back to that."

The Hero World Challenge features 18 players and will begin on Thursday in the Bahamas.