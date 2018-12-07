Three Teams Tied For QBE Shootout Lead At 13-under 59

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The teams of Bryson DeChambeau-Kevin Na, Brian Harman-Patton Kizzire and Emiliano Grillo-Graeme McDowell currently share a first-round lead in the QBE Shootout. 

By Associated Press
December 07, 2018

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) The teams of Bryson DeChambeau-Kevin Na, Brian Harman-Patton Kizzire and Emiliano Grillo-Graeme McDowell shot 13-under 59 in scramble play Friday to share the first-round lead in the QBE Shootout.

Harman-Kizzire and Grillo-McDowell birdied the final three holes at Tiburon Golf Club, and DeChambeau and Na eagled the par-5 14th.

LPGA Tour player Lexi Thompson and Tony Finau were two strokes back at 61 with Charley Hoffman-Gary Woodland and Charles Howell III-Luke List. Defending champions Steve Stricker and Sean' O'Hair shot 62.

The teams will play modified alternate shot Saturday, and close with better ball Sunday.

You May Like

More Golf

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)