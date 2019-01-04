Cody Blick's Stolen Clubs Were Found in a Homeless Man's Tent

Last month, Blick's clubs were stolen before the final round of Web.com Tour school. He shot 63 to gain status. 

By Daniel Rapaport
January 04, 2019

Back in December, Cody Blick pulled off one of the more impressive feats of the year in golf. 

On the eve of the final round of Web.com Tour qualifying school, Blick sat three shots outside the top 40, which is where he needed to finish to get some staus for the upcoming Web.com Tour season. Then, an absolute nightmare scenario became a reality—he had his clubs stolen

Blick offered a $5,000 reward on Instagram for the return of his clubs, but they didn't turn up in time for the final round. 

Blick through together a hodge-podge set for what would be arguably the most pressure-packed round of his life: the course superintendent's driver, "random" irons, the pro-shop's wedges and a heavier-than-usual-putter. 

He would shoot a nine-under 63 to move inside the top 40 and guarantee himself eight Web.com Tour starts in the 2019 season. A truly unbelievable story. 

On Friday, Blick announced on Instagram that the clubs were found inside a homeless man's tent, under an underpass, and that there was significant damage to the set. 

"It is so nice to have them back," Blick wrote in the caption.

The discovery presents its own set of questions. How did the homeless man get the clubs? What was he doing with them? How were they recovered?

Blick, though, likely won't care. He's got his sticks back. A happy ending to quite the roller-coaster ride. 

