Tiger Shoots Five-Under 67, Finishes Farmers at 10 Under

Tiger shot 31 on his final nine holes to accomplish his pre-round goal of finishing the tournament at 10 under. 

By Daniel Rapaport
January 27, 2019

The good news for Tiger Woods? He made five birdies to shoot a back-nine 31 at the Farmers Insurance Open on Sunday, found his best play of the week and posted a five-under 67. 

The bad news? He did so without ever coming close to contending.

Woods was eight shots off the lead when he tapped in for birdie on Torrey Pines South's 9th green, his final hole of the day, to accomplish his stated pre-round goal of finishing the tournament 10 under par. 

It was a positive finishing note to an otherwise frustrating opening week of the season for Woods, who struggled with his putting over the first three days at Torrey Pines. The flatstick did finally cooperate in the closing stretches on Sunday, as he holed three birdie putts of outside 10 feet.

Woods won't add a ninth career title at Torrey—the site of his famous 2008 U.S. Open triumph—but Sunday's improved play salvaged a solid leaderboard finish, as Woods climbed from the 40s to the edge of the top 20.

Woods is next scheduled to compete at the Genesis Open, whic begins Feb. 17 at Riviera Country Club. 

