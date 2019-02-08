Spieth, Mickelson Part of Five-Way Tie for Lead at Rainy AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM

The second round was suspended due to rain while five players, including Mickelson and Spieth, were tied at 10 under. 

By Daniel Rapaport
February 08, 2019

Jordan Spieth and Phil Mickelson are part of a five-way tie for the lead at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which had its second round suspended due to rain at roughly 2 p.m. local time. 

Spieth, Mickelson and three others—Lucas Glover, Paul Casey and Scott Langley—were all at 10 under when play was stopped due to rain that's expected to linger for the rest of the weekend. Spieth was the only who who hadn't finished his second round, as he was on the 8th hole at Spyglass Hill—his 17th of the day—when he headed to the clubhouse. 

Play will resume on all three courses in the rota this week—Spyglass, Pebble and Monterey Peninsula Country Club's Shore course—at 7:10 a.m. local time. Thirty-four players still need to complete their second rounds. The cut this week is after 54 holes, as every player plays one round at all three courses before the field is trimmed in half. Sunday's final round will be at Pebble Beach, which will also host this year's U.S. Open in June. 

WATCH: Tony Romo Makes Birdie From Hospitality Tent at AT&T Pro-Am

Spieth is searching for his first victory since the 2017 British Open and his first top-10 finish since last year's British Open, as the 25-year-old has dropped outside the top 20 in the world rankings for the first time since December 2013. Mickelson, 48, is seeking his 44th career PGA Tour victory just three weeks after he finished second at the Desert Classic. 

Defending champion Ted Potter Jr. will almost certainly miss the cut, as he was at 12 over with one hole to play in his second round. World No. 2 Dustin Johnson, the highest-ranked player of the week, opened with a 66 but struggled in his second round and was three under. 

You May Like

More Golf

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message