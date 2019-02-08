Jordan Spieth and Phil Mickelson are part of a five-way tie for the lead at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which had its second round suspended due to rain at roughly 2 p.m. local time.

Spieth, Mickelson and three others—Lucas Glover, Paul Casey and Scott Langley—were all at 10 under when play was stopped due to rain that's expected to linger for the rest of the weekend. Spieth was the only who who hadn't finished his second round, as he was on the 8th hole at Spyglass Hill—his 17th of the day—when he headed to the clubhouse.

Play will resume on all three courses in the rota this week—Spyglass, Pebble and Monterey Peninsula Country Club's Shore course—at 7:10 a.m. local time. Thirty-four players still need to complete their second rounds. The cut this week is after 54 holes, as every player plays one round at all three courses before the field is trimmed in half. Sunday's final round will be at Pebble Beach, which will also host this year's U.S. Open in June.

Spieth is searching for his first victory since the 2017 British Open and his first top-10 finish since last year's British Open, as the 25-year-old has dropped outside the top 20 in the world rankings for the first time since December 2013. Mickelson, 48, is seeking his 44th career PGA Tour victory just three weeks after he finished second at the Desert Classic.

Defending champion Ted Potter Jr. will almost certainly miss the cut, as he was at 12 over with one hole to play in his second round. World No. 2 Dustin Johnson, the highest-ranked player of the week, opened with a 66 but struggled in his second round and was three under.