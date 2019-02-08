What can't this guy do?!
Some people are just seem to be good at everything they do. Tony Romo is one of those people.
The former pro-bowl quarterback and current clairvoyant NFL analyst for CBS is also a scratch golfer, and he's playing alongside Jim Furyk in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this week. With all due respect to Mr. Furyk, he won't hit a shot anywhere near as cool as the one Romo pulled off on Pebble Beach's 15th hole Friday.
Romo hit his drive way right onto the patio of a hospitality tent. He would have been entitled to a free drop, but he apparently liked his lie/angle and decided to play it as it lies. Which, of course, is always an option.
This shot from @TonyRomo is INCREDIBLE. 😱#LiveUnderPar 🏈 pic.twitter.com/2fSWZCFXtF— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 8, 2019
Of course, he would go on to drain the birdie putt.
What can't this guy do?!