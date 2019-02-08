Some people are just seem to be good at everything they do. Tony Romo is one of those people.

The former pro-bowl quarterback and current clairvoyant NFL analyst for CBS is also a scratch golfer, and he's playing alongside Jim Furyk in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this week. With all due respect to Mr. Furyk, he won't hit a shot anywhere near as cool as the one Romo pulled off on Pebble Beach's 15th hole Friday.

Romo hit his drive way right onto the patio of a hospitality tent. He would have been entitled to a free drop, but he apparently liked his lie/angle and decided to play it as it lies. Which, of course, is always an option.

Of course, he would go on to drain the birdie putt.

What can't this guy do?!