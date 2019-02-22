After Thursday's disappointing opening round of even par, Tiger Woods shot up the WGC-Mexico Championship leaderboard Friday with a five-under 66. Woods will enter the weekend inside the top 10 in search of his 19th World Golf Championship title, though he was six behind Dustin Johnson's lead when he walked off the course.

Woods got off to a shaky start for the second consecutive day at Club de Golf Chapultec, which sits more than 7,000 feet above sea level just outside Mexico City. On Thursday, he hit his first ever competitive shot in Mexico out of bounds, a snap-hook 5-wood that led to double bogey. On Friday, he airmailed the 10th green—his first hole of the day—but was able to save par, then hooked yet another fairway wood while going for the par-5 11th green in two.

He saved par again, and the ball striking improved shortly thereafter.

Woods converted eight-footers for birdie on 12 and 14 before reaching the par-5 15th in two and making his third birdie of the day. He followed up a three-putt bogey on 17 with a birdie on 18 to turn in three-under 33.

The next birdie came via a 22-foot putt on the par-3 third, and he added another on 5 after a remarkable high cut over trees.

The most impressive shot of the day, however, came on his final hole. Woods fanned an iron on the short par-4 9th, finding a fairway bunker behind a tree. He hit a nine iron slice around/over the tree that caught the left side of the green and spun toward the hole, finishing 11 feet from the hole.

You have got to be kidding me, 🐯pic.twitter.com/OX5MpFEo7J — SI Golf (@SI_Golf) February 22, 2019

The birdie effort lipped out, but the 66 tied Sergio Garcia for the lowest round of the day.

Woods is officially a seven-time winner of this event, but this is the first time he's competing in it since it moved to Mexico in 2017. He won twice at the previous host course, Doral.