Putting Struggles Continue for Tiger in Final-Round 69 at WGC-Mexico

Woods had six three-putts for the second straight week.

By Daniel Rapaport
February 24, 2019

In his prime, Tiger Woods went weeks at a time without a three-putt. 

He's now had 12 three-putts over his last two tournaments. 

Woods struggled with the flatstick again on Sunday at the WGC-Mexico Championship, squandering a solid ball striking round en route to a two-under 69. He was in a tie for 10th when he finished his round. 

Woods got off to an ideal start for the second straight day, birdieing each of the first two holes at Club de Golf Chapultepec. 

That's when the round stalled—he wouldn't make another birdie until the par-3 13th and missed two birdie efforts of five feet or less. That included a three-putt par on the par-5 15th, his sixth three putt of the week. He also had six last week at the Genesis Open, when he finished T15. 

Woods lost more than two strokes putting to the rest of the field on Sunday alone and appeared to have a hard time reading the shorter putts. 

To illustrate how the putting woes let him feeling: Woods declined to speak with assembled media for the second consecutive day and just the third time since the beginning of last season.

He will take next week off before playing the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players Championship in back-to-back weeks. 

