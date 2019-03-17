Rory McIlroy made two late birdies to take the lead, then avoided disaster on TPC Sawgrass' dangerous 17th and 18th holes to win the Players Championship.

McIlroy's two-under 70 saw the Northern Irishman finish at 16 under and secure a one-shot victory on St. Patrick's Day.

Jim Furyk, the 48-year-old losing captain of last year's U.S. Ryder Cup team, birdied the 18th hole to post 15 under a good 45 minutes before McIlroy finished.

It was then that McIlroy holed a 14-footer on the 15th hole to tie Furyk, then added a two-putt birdie at the par-3 16th after needing just a 9-iron to reach the green.

Eddie Pepperell and Jhonattan Vegas finished in a tie for third at 14 under, and Dustin Johnson, Brandt Snedeker and Jon Rahm were one further back at 13 under.

The win comes amid a remarkable run of play for McIlroy, who had finished in the top six in each of his five Tour starts coming into this week but had not secured a victory. It is the 29-year-old's 15th career PGA Tour victory and first since last year's Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.