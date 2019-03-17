Rory McIlroy Tops Jim Furyk to Win Players Championship

Rory McIlroy made two late birdies to finish at 16 under and beat Jim Furyk by a single stroke. 

By Daniel Rapaport
March 17, 2019

Rory McIlroy made two late birdies to take the lead, then avoided disaster on TPC Sawgrass' dangerous 17th and 18th holes to win the Players Championship. 

McIlroy's two-under 70 saw the Northern Irishman finish at 16 under and secure a one-shot victory on St. Patrick's Day. 

Jim Furyk, the 48-year-old losing captain of last year's U.S. Ryder Cup team, birdied the 18th hole to post 15 under a good 45 minutes before McIlroy finished.

It was then that McIlroy holed a 14-footer on the 15th hole to tie Furyk, then added a two-putt birdie at the par-3 16th after needing just a 9-iron to reach the green. 

Eddie Pepperell and Jhonattan Vegas finished in a tie for third at 14 under, and Dustin Johnson, Brandt Snedeker and Jon Rahm were one further back at 13 under. 

The win comes amid a remarkable run of play for McIlroy, who had finished in the top six in each of his five Tour starts coming into this week but had not secured a victory. It is the 29-year-old's 15th career PGA Tour victory and first since last year's Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill. 

