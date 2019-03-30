Remember the name: Lucas Bjerregaard.

The 27-year-old from Denmark, who entered the week ranked No. 52 in the world, scored a massive upset over Tiger Woods to advance to the semifinals of the WGC-Match Play on Friday.

The ending wasn’t exactly storybook, though, as Bjerregaard’s victory was sealed when Woods missed a four-footer for par on the 18th hole. That wasn’t indicative of the rest of the match, though, as both players traded birdies on a windy day at Austin Country Club.

Woods led for most of the match and was 1 up when both players hit the par-5 16th green in two. Woods lagged his eagle up to three feet before Bjerregaard canned his eagle putt to draw even.

He wasn’t finished. On the very next hole, the par-3 17th, Bjerregaard sunk a 13-footer for birdie to putt the pressure on Woods … who was up to the task and also poured his birdie putt right in the center.

Both players went with driver on the par-4 18th, and both finished in similar spots in light rough short and right of the green. Woods played first and made a crucial error, hitting his flop shot into a bunker short of the green. Bjerregaard played safely long of the pin, giving himself a makeable birdie look from inside 20 feet.

After Woods hit his bunker shot to about 5 feet, Bjerregaard’s birdie effort—which was for the win—was never close. His miss was met with cheers form the crowd, who assumed Woods would make his putt to force extra holes.

It wasn’t to be. Woods par effort hit the left lip and didn’t drop, meaning Bjerregaard had beaten the man he said he grew up idolizing.

Bjarregaard will face Matt Kuchar in the semifinals.

Woods set up this quarterfinal tie by beating Rory McIlroy, 2 and 1, in a marquee matchup earlier in the morning. While he managed to get the win over McIlroy, who didn’t play well, Woods actually played much better in the afternoon, when he was roughly four under par on his own ball. The next time Woods will be in action is the Masters, which begins April 11.