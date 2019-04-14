AUGUSTA, Ga. — It's the best show in golf: Tiger Woods, in contention, on Sunday, at the Masters. And it's a reality once again.

Woods fired a five-under 67 on Saturday to get to 11–under for the tournament, and he entered the final round just two shots behind Francesco Molinari. He'll play in the final threesome alongside Molinari and Finau, who was also at 11-under through 54 holes.

Yes, it's a threesome. Players are going off in threes, off both tees, and much earlier than usual to try to beat inclement weather that's expected to roll in Sunday afternoon. Play starts at 7 a.m. and the final group will hit their first tee shots at 9:20 a.m. ET.

Follow along with us all day as Woods chases his fifth green jacket, his 15th major and the true completion of this unlikely comeback. Click here to see the full 2019 Masters leaderboard.

Pre-round: Warming up in the dark

The first groups have gone off No. 1 and a horde of players are warming up on the driving range and on the putting green—with a little assistance from some flood lights. Here's a shot of the action right before players got to the range.

Good morning. It’s going to be a crazy Masters Sunday. pic.twitter.com/EAWlik3CnX — Matt Dollinger (@matt_dollinger) April 14, 2019

Before action begins, get ready for Masters Sunday with Daniel Rapaport's five biggest storylines to watch.

Another recommended read before Sunday gets underway: Stephanie Apstein examines if all the low scores at Augusta are bad for the future of the Masters.