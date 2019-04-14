Watch: Nike Releases Ad to Celebrate Tiger Woods' Masters Victory

Woods shot a final-round 70 on Sunday to win his first Masters since 2005.

By Michael Shapiro
April 14, 2019

Tiger Woods won his 15th major and fifth Masters on Sunday, and Nike commemorated the victory with a new ad looking back at Woods' rise through the golf world beginning at three years old. 

Nike's new spot touches on both the highs and lows of Woods' career, including his string of back injuries over the last decade. It ends with a young Woods looking into the camera and saying, "I'm gonna beat Jack Nicklaus."

Sunday's victory ended Woods' 11-year major drought. He last won the Masters in 2005 before shooting a final-round 70 on Sunday. 

Woods is one shy of tying Nicklaus with six Masters wins, the most all-time. Nicklaus also holds the record for most major championships with 18. 

