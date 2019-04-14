Watch: Tiger Woods Shoots Final-Round 70 to Win Fifth Masters, First Major Since 2008

Woods shot a final-round 70, including three birdies on the back nine to take the lead on Sunday. 

By Michael Shapiro
April 14, 2019

Tiger Woods is once again the Masters Champion.

Woods tapped-in a bogey putt on the 18th hole at Augusta National on Sunday, ending the tournament atop the leaderboard at 13-under. The five-time Masters champion finished one stroke ahead of Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele, shooting a three-under 70 in the final round. 

Sunday's victory marked Woods' first major win since 2008 and his first Masters win since 2005. Woods broke a five-year winless streak in September 2018 when he won The Tour Championship.

Woods started the day one-over through five holes, but took charge on the back-nine to clinch the Green Jacket. Woods birdied the par-5 13th and then par-5 15th, then notched another birdie on the par-3 16th after a beautiful tee shot. 

Woods is in sole possession of second-place for the most wins in Masters history, passing Arnold Palmer on Sunday. Jack Nicklaus is the all-time leader with six Green Jackets.

Woods has 15 major championships. Nicklaus has the most all-time with 18. 

You May Like

More Golf

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message