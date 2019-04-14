Tiger Woods is once again the Masters Champion.

Woods tapped-in a bogey putt on the 18th hole at Augusta National on Sunday, ending the tournament atop the leaderboard at 13-under. The five-time Masters champion finished one stroke ahead of Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele, shooting a three-under 70 in the final round.

"THE RETURN TO GLORY!"



Tiger Woods wins the Masters for the 5th time. pic.twitter.com/u3cNdQm6MG — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 14, 2019

Sunday's victory marked Woods' first major win since 2008 and his first Masters win since 2005. Woods broke a five-year winless streak in September 2018 when he won The Tour Championship.

Woods started the day one-over through five holes, but took charge on the back-nine to clinch the Green Jacket. Woods birdied the par-5 13th and then par-5 15th, then notched another birdie on the par-3 16th after a beautiful tee shot.

A near ace on No. 16, Tiger Woods extends his lead with two holes to play at #themasters pic.twitter.com/9IJRrbfYhc — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 14, 2019

Woods is in sole possession of second-place for the most wins in Masters history, passing Arnold Palmer on Sunday. Jack Nicklaus is the all-time leader with six Green Jackets.

Woods has 15 major championships. Nicklaus has the most all-time with 18.