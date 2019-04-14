A sports bettor is taking home nearly $1.2 million after Tiger Woods defied the odds to win his 15th major championship and fifth Green Jacket at the 2019 Masters in Augusta, Ga.

On Sunday, Woods shot a final-round 70 after trailing Francesco Molinari by two shots entering the last day. It was Woods' first major victory since 2008 and his first Masters since 2005.

The unidentified gambler placed an $85,000 wager with William Hill on Tuesday on Woods to win the Masters. The bet was made at 14-1 odds, meaning the bettor would walk away with $1,190,000 if Woods won. According to ESPN, it was the first bet ever placed by the gambler at William Hill. It's the largest single golf ticket in the company's U.S. history.

"It's great to see Tiger back," William Hill U.S. director of trading Nick Bogdanovich said in a release, according to ESPN. "It's a painful day for William Hill —our biggest loss ever—but a great day for golf."

ESPN reports the win is believed to be only the fourth seven-figure payout on a bet at a William Hill U.S. sportsbook, with the other three coming from Super Bowl LII.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.