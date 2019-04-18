Michael Jordan was in awe of Tiger Woods' victory at The Masters on Sunday and believes the win marked "the greatest comeback I’ve ever seen," according to The Athletic's David Aldridge.

“I took two years off to play baseball, but nothing like that,” Jordan told Aldridge. “I’m pretty sure he questioned himself, whether he could get it back, and he had to put a lot of work in. But he took it head-on. He had to change his game; he had to change his perspective a little bit. To me, it was the greatest comeback I’ve ever seen.”

Jordan knows a thing or two about impressive comebacks. He returned to the Bulls after a two-year hiatus in March 1995, then scored 55 against the Knicks in just his fifth game back on the hardwood. Jordan and the Bulls lost to the Magic in the 1995 playoffs, but rebounded with three-straight championships before his second retirement in January 1999.

The NBA legend marveled at Woods' physical transformation following a series of leg and back injuries over the last decade.

“I never thought he’d get back physically,” Jordan told Aldridge. “He didn’t think he’d get back physically. But he did it. No one expected him to be back the way he is now. He’s probably the only person who believed he could get back. To me, that’s a major accomplishment. To me, it’s unbelievable. Mentally, you always think you can. But you can’t answer to what your body has to deal with.”

Jordan reportedly called Woods this week to congratulate him on his first Masters win since 2005. Perhaps more celebration will be in order if Woods pulls off another major victory in 2019.

“They (Woods’ opponents) got problems," Jordan said. "His confidence is only going to build from here."