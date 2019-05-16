Tiger Woods Trails By Nine at 2019 PGA Championship After Roller-Coaster First Round

  • Tiger Woods had two double-bogeys, three three-putts and an eagle in his uneven opening round at Bethpage Black.
By Daniel Rapaport
May 16, 2019

BETHPAGE, N.Y. — Tiger Woods began the PGA Championship with a roller–coaster round of two-over 72, finishing nine shots behind playing partner and leader Brooks Koepka when he walked off the course Thursday.

Woods' first competitive hole since winning the Masters went about as poorly as possible—he missed the fairway on the par-4 10th, laid up, airmailed his wedge over the green and couldn't get up-and-down. It resulted in an opening double-bogey—he didn't make any doubles the entire week at Augusta—that put immediately him behind the 8-ball. 

He would sort out the ball striking and played the next six holes in –under par before disaster struck again: another double-bogey, this one at the par-3 17th after his tee shot plugged in the front bunker. 

Woods made the turn at three-over, but in classic Tiger fashion, he battled back to put himself right in the thick of things. He sunk a 15-footer for birdie on the relatively benign opening hole, then spun a wedge to kick-in range on the second hole to get it back to +1. 

The biggest highlight of the day, and certainly the biggest roar Bethpage will see all day, came at the par-5 4th hole. Woods found the center of the green with his approach and promptly curled in a 31-footer for eagle. That got him back to red numbers for the day, and he headed to 5 with pep in his step. 

The momentum wouldn't last long, though, as he three-putted both 5 and 7 to once again drop to the wrong side of par then missed an eight-footer for par on 8. Woods would finish with a routine par for a two-over 72, and he'll have some serious work to do tomorrow if he is to play his way into contention heading into the weekend.

Woods, Koepka and Francesco Molinari will tee off the first tee Friday at 1:49 p.m. ET.

