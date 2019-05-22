A Tiger Woods scripted miniseries based on a 2018 book is in development after author Jeff Benedict struck a deal with Wheelhouse Entertainment, reports Deadline.

The deal comes after Woods won his fifth Masters last month, which has been billed as golf's greatest comeback. The book, Tiger Woods, opens with the golfer's 2009 car accident and goes into his infidelity scandal. Benedict co-authored the book with author Armen Keteyian. Woods did not participate in the book, which included more than 250 interviews.

"As a rabid sports fan, I had seen Jeff's byline and read much of his work, always impressed by his insights and access into some pretty rarified worlds," Wheelhouse CEO Brett Montgomery said, according to Deadline. "But when I picked up 'Tiger Woods' I saw what a true force Jeff really is — and a compelling way to bring the Tiger Woods story to life as one of the most moving in sports history."

The miniseries is not the first project based on the book. It was reported in 2018 that director and producer Alex Gibney was developing a documentary series based on the title.

With the deal, Benedict and Wheelhouse will develop multiple scripted and unscripted film and TV projects based on the author's work. Benedict, a journalist, has written titles including The System: The Glory and Scandal of Big-Time College Football, which was co-authored by Keteyian, and QB: My Life Behind the Spiral, written with quarterback Steve Young.