Oklahoma State Eases Into NCAA Golf Semifinals

The Cowboys earned the No. 1 seed with a 31-shot victory in stroke play at Blessings Golf Club

By Associated Press
May 28, 2019

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — NCAA champion Matthew Wolff and U.S. Amateur champion Viktor Hovland led Oklahoma State into the semifinals Tuesday with a 4-1 victory over SMU to start its bid for a second straight NCAA title.

The Cowboys earned the No. 1 seed with a 31-shot victory in stroke play at Blessings Golf Club.

Next up for Oklahoma State was Texas, which narrowly beat Oklahoma. The matches were tied at 2 when Parker Coody of Texas birdied the par-3 eighth for a 1-up lead through 17 holes and held on to beat Garett Reband.

Vanderbilt also went to the final match. Will Gordon won in 19 holes over Dan Erickson to give the Commodores a 3-2 win over Texas A&M. Vanderbilt faced Stanford, a 3-2 winner over Wake Forest, in the other semifinal.

