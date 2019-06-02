Hank Haney doubled down on his prediction that a Korean golfer would win the 74th U.S. Women's Open after South Korea's Jeongeun Lee6 won the tournament on Sunday with a final-round 70.

"Congratulations to Jeougean Lee6 on your great win at the US Women’s Open," Haney tweeted. "Who’s The Great Predictor now Steve Johnson @steveyrayj I knew a Lee would win."

Haney was suspended from PGA Tour radio by the PGA Tour last week after making offensive comments about LPGA players during his show. Haney, who is mostly known for working with Tiger Woods and Mark O'Meara, said he thought a Korean golfer would win when asked about the Women's Open being played at the Country Club of Charleston.

"I'm gonna predict a Korean," Haney said last Wednesday on his show.

"That's a pretty safe bet," his co-host, Steve Johnson, replied.

"That's gonna be my prediction. I couldn't name you, like, six players on the LPGA Tour," Haney continued. "Nah, maybe I could. Well, I'd go with Lee. If I didn't have to name a first name, I'd get a bunch of them right. I don't know...Lexi Thompson...Michelle Wie's hurt. I don't know that many."

After backlash on social media, Haney was suspended and issued a subsequent apology about his offensive remarks. Haney called his comments "insensitive" and said he regretted his choice of words. Haney then seemed to defend his comments on Sunday after Lee6's victory, saying they were "based on statistics and facts."

“My prediction that a Korean woman would be atop the leaderboard at the Women’s US Open was based on statistics and facts. Korean women are absolutely dominating the LPGA Tour. If you asked me again my answer would be the same but worded more carefully,” Haney tweeted.

Lee6 finished at six under in the tournament.