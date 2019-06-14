It was a frustrating Friday for Patrick Reed in the second round of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. The 2018 Masters champion entered the day even for the tournament, jumping to 1-under after the front nine. But the wheels came off for Reed near the end of his round.

Reed bogeyed the par-5 14th, then had an extra dose of trouble on the par-5 18th. Reed posted a double bogey seven, leading to a show of frustration that would surely make Bo Jackson proud.

Patrick Reed snaps his club over his leg on No. 18... 😳 pic.twitter.com/BnOWolZjTC — FOX Sports: Golf (@GolfonFOX) June 15, 2019

The 28-year-old salvaged the round by making the cut at 2-over. He's 11 strokes back of leader Gary Woodland, who posted a 6-under 65 to enter the weekend at 9-under.

Tiger Woods sits nine back of Woodland at even for the tournament.