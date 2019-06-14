Patrick Reed Goes Full Bo Jackson, Snaps Club Over Leg at U.S. Open

Fox Sports Golf

Pebble Beach appears to have broken Patrick Reed.

By Michael Shapiro
June 14, 2019

It was a frustrating Friday for Patrick Reed in the second round of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. The 2018 Masters champion entered the day even for the tournament, jumping to 1-under after the front nine. But the wheels came off for Reed near the end of his round. 

Reed bogeyed the par-5 14th, then had an extra dose of trouble on the par-5 18th. Reed posted a double bogey seven, leading to a show of frustration that would surely make Bo Jackson proud

The 28-year-old salvaged the round by making the cut at 2-over. He's 11 strokes back of leader Gary Woodland, who posted a 6-under 65 to enter the weekend at 9-under.

Tiger Woods sits nine back of Woodland at even for the tournament. 

You May Like

More Golf

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message