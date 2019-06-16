PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Gary Woodland stared down the game's best player, on one of the sport's most iconic venus, and never blinked.

The 35-year-old from Kansas hit a 3-wood for the ages and one of the gutsiest chips ever to shoot a final-round 69 and win the 2019 U.S. Open. His 13-under total was good enough for a three-shot win over Brooks Koepka, who charged early but couldn't summon enough late birdies in his quest for a third straight U.S. Open title.

Woodland, who before Sunday was 0 for 7 in converting 54-hole leads on Tour, entered the final round with a one-shot lead over Justin Rose. Koepka and Chez Reavie were three shots further behind to start the day. But Rose's erratic ball striking finally caught up to him—he labored to a 74 and tied for third—and it was Koepka who emerged as the biggest threat. The two-time defending champion birdied four of his first five holes to reach 11–under and remained hot on Woodland's heels all afternoon on a cool, overcast day at Pebble Beach.

Woodland's lead had shrunk to one when he stood on the 14th fairway. Over the next 45 minutes, he would hit the two best pressure shots of his life. First, his second into the par-4 14th: an uphill, 263-yard 3-wood that flew the greenside bunker, landed softly and finished just off the green. He converted that herculean effort into a birdie for a two-shot cushion as he turned toward the Pacific for Pebble's final three holes.

After solid pars on 15 and 16, Woodland flared his tee shot into the difficult par-3 17th, finishing on the fringe to the right of the green. That left him with an impossible putt to a back-left pin; the only way he could get the ball close was hitting a lob wedge off a super-tight lie—an ultimate high-risk, high-reward shot.

He nipped it perfectly. The ball cooperated. It landed on a downslope, put on the breaks then trickled out to tap-in range.

Gary Woodland nearly holed the chip from ON THE GREEN! #USOpen pic.twitter.com/IWGxmVouf4 — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 17, 2019

Not two minutes later, Koepka failed to convert a simple up-and-down for birdie on 18, missing a nine-footer on the low side.

SO CLOSE!



Brooks Koepka JUST misses the birdie on 18. He finishes with a 68 and is 2 shots back at 10-under for the championship. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/iEGwWnXftd — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 17, 2019

That gave Woodland a two-shot lead as he came to 18. He hit his trusty stinger off the tee, a solid layup and played his third into the fat part of the green. Then, for good measure, he holed a 30-footer for birdie.

"Gary, Gary," the crowd chanted, serenading the new major champion.