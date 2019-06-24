Tiger Woods was dropped from a wrongful death lawsuit regarding a former employee at his restaurant in Jupiter, Fla., according to Golf Digest's Joel Beall.

Woods and his girlfriend Erica Herman were named in a lawsuit by the parents of Nicholas Immesberger on May 14. Immesberger was a bartender at The Woods Jupiter restaurant in Jupiter, Fla. before crashing his car on Federal Highway in Martin County in December 2018. He was pronounced dead with a .256 blood-alcohol reading.

Immesberger's parents "voluntarily dropped" the case against Woods, per Beall.

"The decision was clearly appropriate and reflected the fact that Mr. Woods should not have been included in the lawsuit in the first place because he had nothing to do with Mr. Immesberger’s death," Woods attorney Barry Postman wrote in a statement on Monday. "While the situation was tragic, the facts will ultimately show that the cause of Mr. Immesberger’s car accident were the many decisions made by Mr. Immesberger on the night of his passing."

Woods commented on Immesberger's death before playing in the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black in May.

“We’re all very sad that Nick passed away,” Woods said. “It was a terrible night, a terrible ending. And we feel bad for him and his entire family. It’s very sad.”