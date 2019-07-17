The 2019 British Open starts on Thursday morning from Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.

Defending champion Francesco Molinari will join stars like Brooks Koepka, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and more as they compete for the 148th Open Championship title. The first round tees off at 1:30 a.m. ET on Thursday and concludes on Sunday.

How to watch:

TV Channel: You can watch Round One and Round Two on the Golf Channel. The third and final rounds will air on the Golf Channel and NBC.

Live Stream: You can stream the British Open on FuboTV. Sign up today for a seven-day free trial.

Tournament schedule:

Round One on Thursday, July 18: 1:30 a.m.-4 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Round Two on Friday, July 19: 1:30 a.m.-4 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Round Three on Saturday, July 20: 5 a.m.-7 a.m. (Golf Channel), 7 a.m.-3 p.m. (NBC)

Final Round on Sunday, July 21: 4 a.m.-7 a.m. (Golf Channel), 7 a.m.-2 p.m. (NBC)