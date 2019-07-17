If you love golf and HBO dramas, then the site of the 2019 British Open might look a bit familiar to you.

Royal Portrush, the site of this year's Open Championship, is located right Dunluce Castle. The medieval building was featured in Game of Thrones as the castle of the Greyjoy family of the Iron Isles.

According to Jeff Shain of The New York Times, the ruins of Dunluce Castle go all the way back to the 13th century.

But that isn't the only spot in Northern Ireland where parts of Game of Thrones were filmed and the folks at Golf Channel checked out some of the other locations.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Anybody else holding out hope that Tiger turns into a faceless man while at the Open so he can just kill the competition and get one step closer to that major record?