British Open Course Sits Near Castle Used in Game of Thrones

Royal Portrush in Ireland will host the 2019 British Open and it's also right by a castle used in the HBO hit series Game of Thrones.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 17, 2019

If you love golf and HBO dramas, then the site of the 2019 British Open might look a bit familiar to you.

Royal Portrush, the site of this year's Open Championship, is located right Dunluce Castle. The medieval building was featured in Game of Thrones as the castle of the Greyjoy family of the Iron Isles.

According to Jeff Shain of The New York Times, the ruins of Dunluce Castle go all the way back to the 13th century.

But that isn't the only spot in Northern Ireland where parts of Game of Thrones were filmed and the folks at Golf Channel checked out some of the other locations.

Anybody else holding out hope that Tiger turns into a faceless man while at the Open so he can just kill the competition and get one step closer to that major record?

